Watch: Karachi's Dream Bazaar Mall Ransacked, Looted By Unruly Mob On Opening Day

The mall, named 'Dream Bazar,' was built by a Pakistani businessman living abroad.

The highly-anticipated grand opening of Pakistan's Dream Bazaar Mall in Karachi descended into chaos when a group of people forcibly entered the venue, causing widespread vandalism and destruction of property. The mall, built by a Pakistani businessman living abroad, was heavily publicised on social media and offered special discounts to attract customers on its opening day, ARY News reported. However, shortly after opening its doors at 3:00 pm, the mall was overwhelmed by a massive crowd, eager to enter the store.

Videos circulating on social media show hundreds of people storming into the newly opened mall in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar area, as they vandalise property and loot stores. Despite desperate attempts by the staff to manage the crowd and maintain order, people forcefully barged into the shop, damaging shops and stealing merchandise. People frantically grabbed whatever they could lay their hands on, shoving them into bags or carrying them away in their arms.

Eyewitnesses reported that despite the commotion, police were notably absent from the scene.

Watch the videos here:

A Huge Mall Dream Bazar was built by a Pak foreign businessesman in Karachi, Pakistan- On it's inauguration yesterday he offered special discount for Pakistani locals..... and the whole Mall was looted pic.twitter.com/ah4d2ULh3l — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 1, 2024

Many videos also captured the aftermath of the rampage, revealing a scene of utter devastation. The entire building was left in shambles, with clothes scattered all over the floor, and shattered glass littering the premises. The footage showed people filming themselves as they looted the store, seemingly proud of their actions.

The video sparked a heated debate, with users expressing shock, and disgust at the scenes of chaos and destruction. Several internet users expressed their disappointment at the lack of civic morals displayed by the crowd, with many questioning how individuals could resort to such destructive behaviour.

One user wrote. ''What else can you expect from a country where lawlessness is the norm? A place where even a generous gesture turns into chaos. This incident speaks volumes about the state of affairs in Pakistan.''

Another commented, ''Tell me what's missing here? I think basic cultural education!! When someone is trying to do good for you, be thankful! Not loot them instead.'' A third said, ''It's unfortunate to see such an exciting development turn into a chaotic situation. While the intention behind offering special discounts to locals was admirable, it's clear that better planning and security measures were needed to prevent the mall from being looted.''