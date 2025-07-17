On Camera, Florida Man Tries To Kidnap Woman In Broad Daylight

Surveillance footage from a retail parking lot in Florida shows that a woman was nearly abducted last month in broad daylight. The culprit is currently in jail and charged with multiple felony counts.

The St Johns County Sheriff's Office released the security footage of the attempted kidnapping on Tuesday, which occurred in St Augustine, Florida, on the afternoon of June 29.

The chilling moment, captured on camera at around 3:30 pm, shows the victim's heroic battle and eventual escape from her attacker's hold.

Watch the chilling footage here:

A 911 caller reported the man attempting to shove the woman into a car, prompting the St Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJSO) to send deputies to the scene.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman was a worker at the strip mall company where the suspect committed robbery.

After robbing the store, the suspect, 31-year-old Theodore Michael Tundidor, allegedly grabbed and dragged a female employee to the parking lot and attempted to force her into his pickup truck.

In the unsettling security footage, attempting to defend herself, the woman cries out for help several times loudly and desperately.

She struggled and caught the eye of a neighbour, who stepped in and called the police. Following this, Tundidor left the kidnapping attempt and ran away.

Eventually, Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers (MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife) located Tundidor driving carelessly on A1A close to Marineland. Despite escaping from FWC, the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

According to the sheriff's office, the "victim battled her attacker and drew the attention of a nearby citizen, who came to help her and called SJSO as the suspect aborted his kidnapping attempt and fled," per Fox News.

Tundidor is charged with multiple offences, including robbery, grand theft auto, and kidnapping. Florida Fish and Wildlife added charges for evading law enforcement and driving under the influence.

Authorities applauded the victim's reaction during the incident, pointing out that she avoided a more serious consequence by fighting back and calling attention to herself.