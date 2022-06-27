On Camera, Father Attacks Police Officers With Excavator To Stop Son's Arrest

The video has garnered more than 564,000 views and thousands of comments.

Police officers in Vermont, US, were left shocked after a simple arrest resulted in them being attacked by the suspect's father with a construction-grade excavator.

Taking to Facebook, the Vermont State Police informed that two troopers arrived at the home in Hardwick to arrest a suspect in an assault and burglary case. However, “the suspect's parents attempted to hinder the arrest, and ultimately the suspect's father menaced and attempted to assault the troopers using an excavator,” the officials said while sharing dashcam footage of the incident.

In the clip, the suspect's father is seen swinging the bucket of the excavator at the troopers. The suspect's mother is also seen charging at the officers and grabbing onto her son. She attempts to stop the troopers from arresting him.

One of the officers appeared to point his gun at the father but did not fire. Seconds into the clip, the troopers are then seen wrestling with the suspect while trying to avoid the swinging machinery.

Since being shared, the video has gone viral. It has garnered more than 564,000 views and thousands of comments. One user wrote, “Wow. Those officers showed incredible restraint!!” Another said, “The troopers showed AMAZING restraint.. That could have easily been a justifiable shooting.” A third user added, “Unbelievable I'm glad that all turned out well! Hats off to the officers and thank you for all that you do!!!!”

The state police informed that fortunately, the troopers were unharmed and able to arrest all the parties involved without any injuries. The troopers arrested the suspect for aggravated assault, burglary, unlawful mischief and resisting arrest.

The father was also arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a protected official, resisting arrest, and impending and reckless endangerment. The mother was issued a citing for impending an officer.