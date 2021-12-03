5 Cases Of 'Omicron' Variant Confirmed In New York

Omicron Covid Variant: New York reported five cases of the new Omicron Covid variant.

New York state has confirmed "five cases" of the Omicron variant, Governor Kathy Hochul said Thursday, bringing the total number of US detections of the new coronavirus strain to eight.

"Let me be clear: This is not cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread," Hochul said in a tweet as she sought to reassure residents of the nation's fourth most populous state.

