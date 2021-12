Omicron In France: Omicron is the main coronavirus variant in France as Covid cases surge.

Omicron has become the main coronavirus strain in France where the number of infections has seen a big increase in the last few days, the country's public health agency has said.

"62.4 percent of tests showed a profile compatible with the Omicron variant" at the start of this week, compared to 15 percent the previous week, the agency said.

