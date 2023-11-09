Omegle Shuts Down: 5 Points On Online Chat Website

Omegle, a website that allowed users to socialise with others without any need to register, has shut down. In a note posted on the website, founder Leif K-Brooks said operating Omegle "is no longer sustainable, financially nor psychologically".

Omegle faced a lot of challenges, as listed by its founder.

Omegle, a free online chat website that allowed users to socialise with others without any need to register, has shut down. Its founder Leif K-Brooks said operating Omegle "is no longer sustainable, financially nor psychologically".

Here are five points on Omegle:

  1. The platform was started in 2009 when the founder was 18 years old. He said Omegle was meant to be a way of strolling down a street in the "global village" (a reference to the internet). Less than a month after launch, Omegle garnered around 150,000 page views per day.

  2. A year after its launch, in March 2010, the website introduced a videotelephony feature.

  3. The home page of the website featured a US flag. In the earliest version of the website, Omegle criticised the Chinese Communist Party and had the words "Xi Jinping sure looks like Winnie-the-Pooh" over it.

  4. Originally, Omegle allowed a 13-year-old to use the website with the permission of a parent or guardian. In 2022, the rules were updated so that only those 18 or older were allowed to use the website.

  5. Shortly before it was shutdown, Omegle faced a lot of challenges, including online exploitation of children and attacks on communication services. Leif K-Brooks said his decision revolved around intense misuse.



