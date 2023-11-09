'Some Misused It': Omegle Founder On Why Site Is Shutting Down

The online chat platform Omegle has officially shut down after a 14-year run. Introduced in 2009, this free service was known for randomly matching users for anonymous one-on-one conversations. With the primary goal of connecting strangers and facilitating interactions with other people online, Omegle played a unique role in providing a platform for users to meet new users in a virtual setting.

Why is Omegle shutting down?

Founder Leif K-Brooks cited the substantial costs of managing Omegle and addressing potential misuse as the primary reasons behind the site's shutdown. He said in a statement, “As much as I wish circumstances were different, the stress and expense of this fight – coupled with the existing stress and expense of operating Omegle, and fighting its misuse – are simply too much. Operating Omegle is no longer sustainable, financially nor psychologically.” If you visit the Omegle website now, you will see a tombstone reading, “Omegle 2009-2023."

Omegle also faced scrutiny for its role in online abuse, leading to it being shut down. K-Brooks mentioned the platform's vulnerability to attacks and the financial strain of addressing misuse. “There can be no honest accounting of Omegle without acknowledging that some people misused it, including to commit unspeakably heinous crimes,” he wrote.

Despite the challenges, K-Brooks highlighted Omegle's positive impact, fostering connections across cultures and offering support. He expressed gratitude to users who responsibly used the platform. “Over the years, people have used Omegle to explore foreign cultures; to get advice about their lives from impartial third parties; and to help alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation. I've even heard stories of soulmates meeting on Omegle, and getting married. Those are only some of the highlights,” he added.

The hashtag #RIPOmegle is trending on X (formerly Twitter) with users reminiscing about their time on the platform.

A user wrote, “I started using Omegle back in 2013 to get chatzy links for glee roleplay. Nowadays, I use it to roleplay Wolfstar, Jegulus, Hotwings, BkDk, Destiel, Gentlebeard, Ineffable Husband and OC Omegaverse. My heart is broken #RIPOmegle.”

I started using Omegle back in 2013 to get chatzy links for glee roleplay. Now a days I use it to roleplay Wolfstar, Jegulus, Hotwings, BkDk, Destiel, Gentlebeard, Ineffable husband and OC Omegaverse. My heart is broken ???? #RipOmeglepic.twitter.com/IKWAxjjKvC — bluexhibiscus (@bluexhibiscus) November 9, 2023

Another comment read, “Omegle shutdown?!?!!!???!!!” with a gif of a man crying.

“The absolute end of an era… Thank you, Omegle for the years of fun and smiles. So crazy,” someone else wrote.

The absolute end of an era… Thank you Omegle for the years of fun and smiles. So crazy ???? #ripomeglepic.twitter.com/UBWBsmy5oY — Billy Wilkins (@WillyGWilks) November 9, 2023

Another user stated, “I'm really sad they closed Omegle because I've met my biggest online friend there.”

i'm really sad they closed omegle because i've met my biggest online friend there ???? #RipOmegle — ire ♡ (@ghxstijn) November 9, 2023

Omegle's shutdown marks the end of an era in online chat.