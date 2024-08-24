Oleksandr Budko Lost Legs In War, He's Now Ukraine's Most Desirable Bachelor

Oleksandr Budko lost his legs in August 2022.

Oleksandr Budko, the 26-year-old Ukrainian soldier who lost both legs during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has been roped in as the face of the Ukrainian version of the US reality television show The Bachelor. Mr Budko, who was guarding the north-eastern Kharkiv region, lost his legs in August 2022.

Speaking to Variety, Oleksandr Budko said that he is hopeful of finding love on the show.

“I am not looking for an ideal. I'm looking for someone whose inner world I can admire. I want her to be a person with great respect for veterans who cares about barrier-free and inclusive spaces. For me, ‘The Bachelor' is a chance to meet someone I want to try and start a family with. I know from my own experience that miracles can be found anywhere, and I believe one can find love on the show,” he said.

Talking about the script and the dating format of The Bachelors, Oleksandr Bohutskyi, CEO of Starlight Media, said: “We thank Warner Bros. International Television for this undoubtedly important partnership and their willingness to see new power and senses in the world's iconic format in the extraordinary circumstances of the Russian-Ukrainian war. We believe that love and life will win. This fall, on STB, we will be cheering for the love story of our modern-day hero and shaping the culture of new relationships.”

As per BBC, Oleksandr Budko and his girlfriend parted ways in January. Not just love, but Mr Budko also aims to raise awareness of the challenges disabled Ukrainians face with his participation.

Recalling the deadly accident, Mr Budko told BBC, "I felt the earth shift onto me. I felt a terrible pain in my legs and realised that it would mean the amputation of my legs. I screamed from horrific pain and shouted for people to hear me. I understood that I had lost my legs at the moment of injury, two or three seconds after I felt the pain.”