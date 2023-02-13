Days After Toxic Train Derailment In US's Ohio, Photos Show Smoke Clouds

Last year, several Ohio residents acted as extras in the Netflix film 'White Noise', a fictional tale about a family trying to resume their life after an "airborne toxic event". Today, hundreds of people, evacuated from Ohio's East Palestine after a train derailment, are wondering if it is safe to return home.

On February 3, 50 cars of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in the Ohio town, igniting a huge blaze. The presence of hazardous materials kept the firefighters away for days. Though no one was injured in the derailment, the incident forced authorities to warn of a possible "major explosion", reports CNN.

Hundreds of people in East Palestine, which has a population of about 5,000, were evacuated as authorities planned to conduct a controlled burn to prevent a blast. After conducting a "controlled release" of vinyl chloride from five of the rail cars to control the situation, authorities assured residents that it was safe to return, reports The Washington Post.

But the release of vinyl chloride gas has created phosgene and hydrogen chloride across the town, with several people sharing photos and videos on social media of large plumes.

East Palestine, Ohio is undergoing an ecological disaster bc authorities blew up the train derailment cars carrying hazardous chemicals and press are being arrested for trying to tell the story.



Oh but UFO's!



What is going on?



pic.twitter.com/RULoF1oKJQ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 12, 2023

Ohio: Dead fish and cattle being reported as far as 100 miles away from the site.



Journalists covering the story have been arrested.



What the HELL is going on? pic.twitter.com/IWfLutoaRo — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) February 12, 2023

Phosgene is a highly toxic gas that can cause vomiting and breathing trouble and was used as a weapon in the first world war.

The ecological disaster in East Palestine, Ohio is spilling over into neighboring communities.



"These aren't storm clouds. This is the f---ing s--t they burn off in East Palestine! This is over Darlington."pic.twitter.com/nWi082Kze1 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 13, 2023

Animals falling sick and dying near the site of the train derailment have also stoked fears of potential health impact on humans, according to The New York Post.