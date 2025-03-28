US Teen Raped, Hands Cut Off. "Animal" Father Arrested After Shootout

The body of a 13-year-old Ohio girl, who went missing roughly a week ago, was found inside an abandoned home, The New York Post reported. The police shot at and arrested her father on suspicion of raping and murdering her. The arrest came a day after he appeared on TV to raise awareness about her disappearance.

The girl, Keimani Latigue, was found dead in a burned-out, abandoned building a few days before her 14th birthday. The Columbus Police Department lieutenant, Brian Steel, said the victim was murdered, raped, had her hands and throat almost cut off.

Mr Steel said, "This case is one of the most horrific cases I've ever heard."

Ms Latigue's father, Darnell Jones, went on local news and talked about the last time he saw his daughter. He claimed that Ms Latigue, who used to stay with his grandmother but was home alone that night, called him on March 16, saying she was scared because it seemed like someone was trying to break into the house.

Police were suspicious after he gave different and conflicting statements about Ms Latigue's whereabouts and what they did together. According to the charge documents, the police then issued an arrest warrant against the 33-year-old on Sunday.

He was arrested in Columbus, about two hours south of Toledo. He was in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest.

The victim's mother, Tiara Kasten, said she saw her daughter on March 15 when Jones brought her to the house.

Upon reaching home, the teen's grandmother, Dorothy Latigue, found her home messy. She said she found Ms Latigue's underclothes near the couch and her pyjamas on the dining room floor.

An autopsy report confirmed that Ms Latigue died of multiple "incised wounds of the neck." Mr Steel said, "This is an absolute animal that came into our town."

A Toledo Public Schools spokesperson said that Ms Keimani had been on the honour list at her elementary school and was scheduled to receive a kindness award this week.

