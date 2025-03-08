Officials Suspect Actor Gene Hackman's Dog Died Of Dehydration Or Starvation

Gene Hackman's dog, whose body was found alongside the Oscar-winning actor and his wife at their home, may have died due to dehydration or starvation, officials said.

At a press conference on Friday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff said, "There was a procedure that was done with the dog, which may explain why the dog was in a crate at the residence."



Officials are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Mr Hackman's dog, Zinna. They are awaiting necropsy results, which will help understand the cause of the death of the 12-year-old Australian Kelpie mixed breed.



New Mexico Chief Medical Examiner Heather Jarrell said, "It is a possibility. However, that the dog died from dehydration or starvation."



Authorities said Zinna had also undergone an undisclosed medical procedure before the deaths of Mr Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa.



Earlier, the investigators misidentified the dog as the German Shepherd. They described the dog as "a deceased brown German Shepherd canine," which matched the description of the couple's dog, Bear, who is healthy and is currently at an animal facility.



Zinna was one of three dogs belonging to Mr Hackman and his wife. The other two dogs are Bear, a German Shepherd, and Nikita, a German Shepherd mix who survived the tragedy.



Latest reports have revealed that Mr Hackman, 95, succumbed to heart problems as he was suffering from advanced Alzheimer's. His wife, Ms Arakawa, 63, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a disease caused by exposure to infected rodents.



Mr Hackman and his wife were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in the US last month.



The Oscar-winning actor, known for The French Connection and Unforgiven, was found near the front door of the house.



Ms Arakawa's body, along with their dog Zinna, was discovered on the bathroom countertop with an open prescription bottle and pills all over it.