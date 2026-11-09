Nvidia CEO's Potential Divorce Payout May Outdo Jeff Bezos' $35-Billion Record

For years, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos held the record for paying the highest divorce settlement to his ex-wife at $35.6 billion. Now, Nvidia founder-CEO Jensen Huang may top that.

The co-founder of the world's largest company by market value on Sunday admitted to having an affair. In an email to his employees, he said he was "unfaithful" to his wife.

"My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," Huang wrote in the email.

He said he had let his wife and children down even though they gave him "love and support".

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"I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it," the Nvidia CEO wrote.

"To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust," he added.

However, there is no clarity on whether this admission will result in a divorce.

His confession comes a month after a report by The New York Times claimed Huang had been intimate with Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive whom US authorities believe is a spy for Beijing. Nvidia has opened an independent investigation to probe that angle.

Jensen Huang's Net Worth And Divorce Settlement

Jensen Huang is the 10th richest person in the world, with a net worth of $155.4 billion, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list. Over the past 24 hours, he lost around $6.8 billion, or 4.18 per cent, of his wealth.

If Huang were to divorce Lori Mills, his wife and partner of 41 years, she would likely get a divorce settlement from the Nvidia CEO.

According to a report by The Economic Times, if all that wealth were considered marital property and divided equally, she would receive about $77.5 billion, depending on Huang's wealth at that time. In addition, she will be entitled to the company's shares.

ET calculated the numbers using California's system of dividing property in a divorce, given that the Nvidia CEO is based in that state. It applies a community property system, under which all assets gathered during a marriage are generally equally divided between the two parties.

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Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993, eight years after marrying Lori Mills. Now, the way in which the property gets divided comes into the limelight because much of Huang's current wealth comes from the meteoric rise of Nvidia shares - a company established after his marriage.

However, the current $77.7 billion figure is just an estimate, and it is difficult to ascertain how the actual settlement would pan out if a divorce were to take place in the first place.

Jeff Bezos' Divorce Settlement

In 2019, Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott's high-profile divorce drew attention not just because he was Amazon's founder, but also due to the sheer amount of money he paid to her.

Scott, who parted ways with Bezos after 25 years of marriage due to misaligned priorities, agreed to a record settlement of $35 billion.

She also kept a 4 per cent stake in the retail giant worth $35.6 billion on its own.