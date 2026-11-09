A 1958 Theory Explains Why Nvidia's Board May Not Abandon Jensen Huang

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang is facing an uncertain future at the company he co-founded, as its board investigates allegations that he was the target of a foreign intelligence operation involving a Chinese business executive with whom he had a personal relationship.

The controversy has raised questions about the leadership of one of the most powerful figures in the global artificial intelligence industry. But a psychological concept developed nearly seven decades ago could help explain why Huang may still have enough goodwill within Nvidia to survive the crisis.

The theory, known as idiosyncrasy credits, was introduced in 1958 by social psychologist Edwin Hollander. It argues that individuals who consistently meet the expectations of a group, earn its trust and deliver results accumulate a reserve of goodwill. Huang's three decades at the company could work in his favour, particularly if investigators establish that he was misled about the alleged intelligence operation.

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Hollander defined idiosyncrasy credit as an accumulation of favourable impressions held by other members of a group. In practical terms, individuals earn these credits whenever they conform to group expectations and lose them when they depart from those expectations.

Huang has spent much of his career building credibility.

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Since co-founding Nvidia in 1993 with two friends, he has transformed the company from a semiconductor business into a central supplier of the computing power driving the global AI industry. Its market value has climbed to around $4.5 trillion, making it one of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies.

His personal fortune is estimated at approximately $160 billion by Forbes, largely because of his roughly four per cent stake in Nvidia.

What Is The Controversy Surrounding Jensen Huang?

The Nvidia board announced on Sunday that it had begun an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence operation.

The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials believed a Chinese executive, Alice Huang, had developed a close personal relationship with the Nvidia chief while gathering information for Beijing.

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The two share a surname but are not related.

Huang has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife. In an open letter published on Nvidia's website, he apologised to his wife and the company without naming the woman involved.

"I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security," he wrote.

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China rejected the allegations on Monday. Its Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun described the claims as unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against Beijing.

"The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China," he said.

Nvidia shares fell about five per cent in pre-market trading on Monday.

Who Is Alice Huang And What Is Megaspeed?

Public information about Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, are very limited. According to media reports, she was a senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company that provides computing power to businesses developing and operating AI systems.

The New York Times reported that US officials had concluded last year that she was targeting Huang as part of an intelligence operation.

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An online profile on a Chinese fund database lists previous positions at HSBC and Chinese media organisations CCTV and Hunan TV. News agency AFP said it could not independently verify the profile or establish who had compiled it.

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal have also reported that Megaspeed came under scrutiny over possible transfers of advanced Nvidia chips to China.

The US government was reportedly investigating the company from 2024, while Singapore authorities were said to have questioned Alice Huang in 2025.

Megaspeed's website describes it as a core business partner of Nvidia's computing-power cloud operations in the Asia-Pacific region. The company has also rejected allegations that it was involved in illegal chip transfers.