Nutella Creator Francesco Rivella Dies At 97

Francesco Rivella, best known as the inventor of Nutella, died at the age of 97. As per Fox News, Francesco breathed his last on February 14.

Netizens paid heartfelt tributes to Rivella, thanking him for creating a product that millions have tasted and relished.

Before launching Nutella, world's most famous hazelnut spread, Rivella worked for Michele Ferrero, son of the famous chocolate brand Ferreo's owner -- Pietro Ferrero.

He was part of the Ferrero team responsible for studying raw materials to develop new products by blending, refining and tasting ingredients in pursuit of the perfect flavors.

Throughout his long career at Ferrero, Rivella eventually became a senior manager with the company, which was founded by namesake Pietro Ferrero in 1946.

The first iteration of what would become Nutella was originally called Giandujot, derived from gianduja - a confection made with chocolate and hazelnuts - and sold in 1946, according to Fox News.

After retiring, Rivella dedicated himself to fruit farming and the traditional Italian sport of pallapugno.

Rivella is survived by three sons, a daughter and seven grandchildren.

