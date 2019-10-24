16 Sentenced To Death In Bangladesh For Burning 19-Year-Old Woman Alive

Nusrat Jahan Rafi was doused in kerosene and set on fire after refusing to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint against the head teacher of the seminary she attended.

World | | Updated: October 24, 2019 11:31 IST
Nusrat Jahan Rafi died in hospital on April 10 after suffering 80 percent burns.


Feni, Bangladesh: 

A court in Bangladesh sentenced 16 people to death on Thursday over the murder of a 19-year-old female student burnt alive in April that provoked outrage across the country.

Nusrat Jahan Rafi was doused in kerosene and set on fire after refusing to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint against the head teacher of the seminary she attended.

"The verdict proves that nobody will get away with murder in Bangladesh. We have the rule of law," prosecutor Hafez Ahmed told reporters after the verdict in a crowded courtroom.



