Notre-Dame Reopens With Trump, Elon Musk, Prince William In Attendance

Paris' iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral opened its doors once again, five years after a catastrophic fire devastated the 850-year-old landmark. The grand reopening ceremony on Saturday drew an array of global luminaries, including US President-elect Donald Trump, Prince William, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron oversaw the event.

Paris' Archbishop Laurent Ulrich inaugurated the restored cathedral by ceremonially knocking on its doors. Over 1,500 dignitaries and guests witnessed a moving choir performance, followed by a message from Pope Francis, after which French President Emmanuel Macron delivered an address.

The reopening service also drew in other dignitaries from around the world, including outgoing US First Lady Dr Jill Biden and former French presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy.

“We must treasure this lesson of fragility, humility, and will,” Mr Macron declared, as per The BBC, reflecting on the restoration efforts that involved over 2,000 skilled artisans and a €700 million budget.

President Macron called the reopening a “testament to France's enduring spirit,” while Trump praised the restoration as “a triumph of humanity's determination to protect its treasures”.

The service featured solemn prayers, organ music, and hymns from the cathedral's choir. Outside, thousands gathered to witness the event on a giant screen, despite heightened security measures.

Prince William, attending at the request of the UK government, had a closely-watched meeting with Mr Trump, described by Kensington Palace as “warm and friendly”. The two leaders discussed the US-UK “special relationship” and shared memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Donald Trump, a known royal enthusiast, praised William as a “good man” and commended his efforts. The meeting marked their first interaction since 2019, when Trump made a state visit to the UK.

The medieval cathedral, known for its twin bell towers and stunning stained-glass windows, had been closed since 2019, when a fire destroyed much of its wooden interior and spire. Mr Macron's ambitious five-year restoration timeline was realised through the work of carpenters, sculptors, engineers, and other experts.

With 40 world leaders and dignitaries present, Paris implemented stringent anti-terror measures, deploying 6,000 security personnel, drones, and helicopters. A “ring of steel” encircled the Île de la Cité.

Ahead of the opening, Mr Macron held discussions at the Élysée Palace with Mr Trump, Mr Zelensky, and Elon Musk, focusing on topics ranging from global security to the war in Ukraine

Public excitement was palpable, with tickets for the first week of Masses in the cathedral selling out within 25 minutes. Notre-Dame, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is expected to welcome 15 million visitors annually.