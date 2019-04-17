Here's How NYPD Was Trolled For Tweeting On Notre Dame Fire

The cathedral has been under renovation, and officials said they were considering the blaze an accident

The New York Police Department (NYPD) was mercilessly trolled on Twitter after it posted a tweet expressing concern over the colossal fire that tore through the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday.

The department's counter-terrorism bureau, which posted about "closely monitoring" the fire at the 850-year-old UNESCO world heritage landmark, garnered a number of users on micro-blogging website who not only trolled it but also drew the attention of hundreds of netizens who were following up the story.

"We are closely monitoring the fire at the #NotreDame Cathedral in Paris, France... As our followers know, we tweet immediately about most large scale international events to inform you, as we assess how they may or may not impact NYC," NYPD's Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted on Monday.

We are closely monitoring the fire at the #NotreDame Cathedral in Paris, France pic.twitter.com/APUe57lbSo - NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) April 15, 2019

A colossal fire tore through the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday, sending the spire crashing to the ground and wiping out centuries of heritage.

Right after the tweets, NYPD was mocked by social media users on Twitter, starting with one asking: "What is the risk of it spreading to the US."

what is the risk of it spreading to the usa - ✨ Kenneth Angora ???? (@areverty) April 15, 2019

"How does Game of Thrones Season 8 impact NYC? Thank you in advance, I'll take my answer off the air," tweeted another user.

How does Game of Thrones season 8 impact NYC? Thank you in advance I'll take my aswer off the air - Sexy Picklefeather (@ticklefriends) April 15, 2019

A series of interesting responses on the NYPD's tweets were: "I just saw someone throw litter out of their car window here in Canada. Are you on the case?"

I just saw someone throw litter out their car window here in Canada. Are you on the case? - Madeleine ⓜ (@ohenieledam) April 15, 2019

"I never realized fire is a sentiment and could fly across the Atlantic Ocean."

"I knew you guys liked dressing up and playing spies where you have no jurisdiction in violation of the law, but I didn't know you had escalated to playing spooky spies in foreign countries."

Around 400 firefighters battled into the night to control the flames, declaring in the early hours of Tuesday that the fire was under control, around nine hours after it broke out.

On Monday night, officials said that the iconic twin towers that frame the building's grand entry had been saved, and that the exterior structure of the cathedral had been preserved.

The cathedral has been under renovation, and officials said they were considering the blaze an accident relating to construction.

