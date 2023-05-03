"Nothing To Do With...": Ukraine Denies Kremlin Drone Attack Allegations

Russia said two drones targeted Putin's Kremlin residence at night (File)

Ukraine on Wednesday announced it had "nothing to do" with an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, which Moscow said was a Ukrainian attempt on President Vladimir Putin's life.

Russia said two drones targeted Putin's Kremlin residence at night, calling it a Ukrainian "terrorist attack" ahead of its most important holiday on May 9.

"Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin," presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak said.

"Ukraine does not attack the Kremlin because, firstly, that does not solve any military aims."

He suggested the attack was "staged" by Moscow.

"Such staged reports by Russia should be considered solely as an attempt to prepare an information background for a large-scale terrorist attack on Ukraine."

Kyiv has said it is readying for a major counter-offensive to push back Moscow's forces over a year into their invasion.

Mr Podolyak said attacking the Kremlin would be "extremely disadvantageous from the point of view of preparing our offensive measures" and would only serve to "provoke Russia to even more radical actions".

The alleged Kremlin targeting came after several days of apparent sabotage attacks in Russia.

Kyiv has followed a line of not claiming responsibility for such attacks.

"Ukraine wages an exclusively defensive war and does not attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation," Podolyak said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)