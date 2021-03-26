Not Seeking 'Confrontation' With China, Says Biden

US President Joe Biden said he was not seeking a "confrontation" with China.

He called Chinese leader Xi Jinping an autocrat who "doesn't have a democratic -- with a small 'd' -- bone in his body."

However, Biden said, "I told him in person on several occasions we're not looking for confrontation, though we know that there will be steep, steep competition."

