"Not Going To Be There Too Much Longer": Trump's Big Hint On Iran War Timeline

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Iran war is likely to end soon and that the Strait of Hormuz will automatically open once the US leaves.

“We're not going to be there too much longer. We're obliterating the s–t out of them right now, it's a total obliteration. But we won't have to be there much longer, but we have more work to do in terms of killing their offensive, whatever offensive capability they have left,” the Trump told the New York Post in a phone interview.