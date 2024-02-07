Nostradamus' 2024 Prediction Resurfaces Amid King Charles' Cancer Battle

King Charles will postpone public-facing duties while he undergoes cancer treatment.

Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday. The 75-year-old monarch will postpone public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment but is looking forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. Amid this, predictions by 16th-century French astrologer Nostradamus have resurfaced which detail a royal turmoil, as per a report in UK's Metro.

Citing his 1555 text "Les Propheties" ("The Prophecies"), the report said that Nostradamus predicted that the King may be abdicated and Prince Harry will potentially take over the throne. He said that the "King of the Isles" would be "driven out by force." and will be "replaced by one who will have no mark of a king."

British author Mario Reading, who wrote the book 'Nostradamus: The Complete Prophesies for the Future', analysed the same and said, "Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who later they considered unworthy; The People will force out the King of the islands; A man will replace who never expected to be king."

It is to be noted that the French astrologer has made several predictions about the British Royals, which have proven to be true, including the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022. "Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 22, at the age of around 96," Nostradamus had stated, according to Mr Reading.

Meanwhile, King Charles III's estranged son Prince Harry arrived in London on Tuesday after his father's diagnosis of cancer, which doctors "caught early". Harry, who now lives in California with his actress wife Meghan and their children, has been at war with his family since quitting royal life and launching a barrage of score-settling criticism in his best-selling autobiography "Spare".

Royal watchers say that while Charles's ill health may be a catalyst for a rapprochement between father and son, healing the rift with his brother Prince William, heir to the throne, would be more difficult.