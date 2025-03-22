A man in Norway has filed a complaint against artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT for accusing him of murdering his two sons and attempting to kill the third. The AI chatbot also alleged that he was serving 21 years in prison.

The man, Arve Hjalmar Holmen, asked the Norwegian Data Protection Authority to impose a fine on OpenAI, the creator of the chatbot.

Mr Holmen asked ChatGPT, "Who is Arve Hjalmar Holmen?" The AI chatbot made a fabricated story saying, "Arve Hjalmar Holmen is a Norwegian individual who gained attention due to a tragic event."

It further claimed, "He was the father of two young boys, aged 7 and 10, who were tragically found dead in a pond near their home in Trondheim, Norway, in December 2020 and is currently serving a maximum sentence of 21 years in Norway."

The AI chatbot also used a disclaimer: "ChatGPT can make mistakes. Check the important info."

Mr Holmen said, "Some think that there is no smoke without fire; the fact that someone could read this output and believe it is true is what scares me the most."

Noyb, a digital rights organization that brought the complaint on Holmen's behalf, claims the response is in violation of the European data protection rules around the accuracy of personal data.

Additionally, Nyob said Mr Holmen searched several times that day, including entering his brother's name into the chatbot, which resulted in "many different stories that were all incorrect."

Noyb lawyer Joakim Soderberg said, "You can't just spread false information and in the end add a small disclaimer saying that everything you said may just not be true."

Open AI has responded to the complaint, saying the issue was related to a prior version of ChatGPT, and the company had since upgraded its models.

"We are always looking for new methods to increase our models' accuracy and decrease hallucinations," the company said in a statement.

"While we're still reviewing this complaint, it relates to a version of ChatGPT which has since been enhanced with online search capabilities that improve accuracy," it added.

