"Worrying": Norway PM On Elon Musk's Involvement In Politics Outside US

If Elon Musk were to involve himself in Norwegian politics, the country's politicians should collectively distance themselves from such efforts, Jonas Gahr Stoere said.

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Monday that it is worrying that Elon Musk directly involves himself in domestic political issues in countries outside of the United States.

"I find it worrying that a man with enormous access to social media and huge economic resources involves himself so directly in the internal affairs of other countries," Stoere told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

"This is not the way things should be between democracies and allies," he added.

If Musk were to involve himself in Norwegian politics, the country's politicians should collectively distance themselves from such efforts, Stoere said.

