North Korea's New Posters Show Heavy Tanks Crushing South Koreans

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea has recently released new posters in public which show a heavy tank crushing Americans and South Koreans to death, as per a report in NK News. The posters urge the public to "destroy" them.

This comes after the speech made by North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un about preparing for war and declaring South Korea as his country's "principal enemy".

One poster states a large tank rolling over South Koreans with the text, "Let us destroy the U.S. imperialists and the clan of the Republic of Korea without mercy!" It also shows some jets flying overhead.

Reporting North Korea:

ICYMI:

🇰🇵 New DPRK poster with the slogan “Let us destroy the US imperialists and the ROK clan without mercy!”



The poster shows a large tank rolling over whining South Koreans as planes fly overhead. pic.twitter.com/5KfLzZ5iHZ — godfather (@Truthgodfather) January 23, 2024

The poster is essentially a replica of the ones that were produced in previous years. For example, a 2017 version of the same image showed a tank in the same position, but the words "economic development" and "nuclear weapon development" were crushed beneath the words "sanctions" and "pressure."

Another, which was released between 2008 and 2013, showed a tank smashing a caricature of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and an American soldier while jets and missiles flew overhead.

Last year, North Korea unveiled new posters that showed nuclear missiles smashing the US mainland and a man from South Korea being stabbed with bayonets, possibly to symbolise current President Yoon Suk-yeo.

According to the outlet, posters commemorating the development of nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles, a class of missile primarily targeted at the United States, appear to have been put on display nationwide in the last year along streets and at factories.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently called for a constitutional amendment to change the status of South Korea as a separate state and warned that while his country doesn't seek war, it didn't intend to avoid it, state media KCNA reported.

He said it was his final conclusion that unification with the South is no longer possible in a speech at the Supreme People's Assembly, North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament while accusing Seoul of seeking regime collapse and unification by absorption.

"We don't want war but we have no intention of avoiding it," Kim was quoted as saying by KCNA. The move comes as tensions have worsened in the Korean Peninsula recently amid a series of missile tests and a push by Pyongyang to break with decades of policy and change how it relates to the South.