Kim Jung Un On Official Vietnam Visit March 1-2: Ministry

Kim will meet Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, before leaving Vietnam.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will begin a two-day official visit to Vietnam on Friday, Vietnam's foreign ministry said in a statement shortly after Kim's second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi ended without agreement.

Trump said on Thursday he had walked away from a nuclear deal at the summit with Kim in the Vietnamese capital because of unacceptable North Korean demands to lift punishing U.S.-led sanctions.

While Trump left Hanoi later to return to Washington, Kim is staying on in Vietnam, for a two-day official visit.

Kim will meet President Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, on Friday afternoon, according to a copy of Kim's schedule seen by Reuters.

He is then due to attend a state banquet at a convention centre in central Hanoi in the evening.

On Saturday, Kim will lay a wreath at the mausoleum of Vietnam's founding president, Ho Chi Minh, and meet Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, before leaving Vietnam that evening.

Kim arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday, after travelling from North Korea by train.

Media has reported his train was scheduled to leave the Vietnamese border station of Dong Dang, where he arrived, at 6.30 p.m. (1130 GMT) on Saturday.