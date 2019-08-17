North Korea's Kim Jong Un Oversaw Test-Firing Of New Weapon Again: Report

It is the sixth round of weapons launches since late July.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of a new weapon again on Friday morning, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

North Korea launched at least two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, South Korea's military said, its sixth round of weapons launches since late July, complicating efforts to restart talks between the United States and North Korea over Pyongyang's weapons programmes.

