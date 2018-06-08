Kim Jong Un Expected To Land At Singapore's Changi Airport On Sunday Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are to meet at a much anticipated summit in Singapore on June 12.

Share EMAIL PRINT The first meeting between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump has been in talks for months. (File) Singapore: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to fly into Singapore's Changi airport on Sunday ahead of a high-stakes summit with US President Donald Trump, a source involved in the planning of the trip said on Friday.



Pictures of US military aircraft at nearby Paya Lebar air base, including a white-topped helicopter commonly used for transporting high-ranking US officials, were published in a newspaper on Friday.



are expected to centre on ending the North's nuclear weapons and missiles programmes in return for diplomatic and economic incentives.



Changi airport directed Reuters' query to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore. The Aviation Authority did not immediately have comment. © Thomson Reuters 2018



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to fly into Singapore's Changi airport on Sunday ahead of a high-stakes summit with US President Donald Trump, a source involved in the planning of the trip said on Friday.Pictures of US military aircraft at nearby Paya Lebar air base, including a white-topped helicopter commonly used for transporting high-ranking US officials, were published in a newspaper on Friday. Talks between the leaders on June 12 are expected to centre on ending the North's nuclear weapons and missiles programmes in return for diplomatic and economic incentives.Changi airport directed Reuters' query to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore. The Aviation Authority did not immediately have comment. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter