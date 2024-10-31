Advertisement

North Korean Troops Who Enter Ukraine Will "Return In Body Bags", Warns US

"Should DPRK's troops enter Ukraine in support of Russia, they will surely return in body bags," US deputy ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told the Security Council.

According to reports, more than 10,000 North Korean troops are in Russia to fight against Ukraine.
United Nations:

North Korean troops who go to fight in Ukraine alongside Russia "will return in body bags," the US deputy ambassador to the United Nations said Wednesday, delivering a warning to leader Kim Jong Un by name.

"Should DPRK's troops enter Ukraine in support of Russia, they will surely return in body bags," Robert Wood told the Security Council. "So I would advise Chairman Kim to think twice about engaging in such reckless and dangerous behavior."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Russia Ukraine War, North Korea Troops In Russia, United States
