North Korean Troops Who Enter Ukraine Will "Return In Body Bags", Warns US

North Korean troops who go to fight in Ukraine alongside Russia "will return in body bags," the US deputy ambassador to the United Nations said Wednesday, delivering a warning to leader Kim Jong Un by name.

"Should DPRK's troops enter Ukraine in support of Russia, they will surely return in body bags," Robert Wood told the Security Council. "So I would advise Chairman Kim to think twice about engaging in such reckless and dangerous behavior."

