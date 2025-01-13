Advertisement

North Korean Soldiers In Ukraine Told To Kill Self Before Capture: South Korea

North Korean soldiers fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine have been told by Pyongyang to kill themselves rather than be captured alive.

At least 3,000 North Korean soldiers have died in Ukraine. (Representational image)
Seoul, South Korea:

"Memos found on soldiers who died indicate that the North Korean authorities pressured them to commit suicide or self-detonate before capture," lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun told reporters, citing information from the National Intelligence Service.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

North Korea, South Korea, Ukraine
