North Korean Soldiers In Ukraine Told To Kill Self Before Capture: South Korea

North Korean soldiers fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine have been told by Pyongyang to kill themselves rather than be captured alive, a South Korean lawmaker said Monday after a briefing from the country's spy agency.

"Memos found on soldiers who died indicate that the North Korean authorities pressured them to commit suicide or self-detonate before capture," lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun told reporters, citing information from the National Intelligence Service.

