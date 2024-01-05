Kim Jong Un Calls For Expanded Missile Launcher Production: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for an expansion in the production of missile launchers.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for an expansion in the production of missile launchers in preparation for a "military showdown" with South Korea and the United States during a factory visit, state media said Friday.

The report was released as the White House said Pyongyang had provided Russia with ballistic missiles and launchers used in a recent flurry of attacks on cities in Ukraine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)