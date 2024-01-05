Kim Jong Un Calls For Expanded Missile Launcher Production: Report

The report was released as the White House said Pyongyang had provided Russia with ballistic missiles and launchers used in a recent flurry of attacks on cities in Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for an expansion in the production of missile launchers.

Seoul, South Korea:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for an expansion in the production of missile launchers in preparation for a "military showdown" with South Korea and the United States during a factory visit, state media said Friday.

