North Korea To Cut Communication Lines To "Enemy" South Korea: State Media

North Korea "will completely cut off and shut down the liaison line between the authorities of the North and the South, which has been maintained through the North-South joint liaison office," the state media said.

North Korea To Cut Communication Lines To 'Enemy' South Korea: State Media

The move comes after threats over activists sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the border. (File)

Seoul:

North Korea will cut military and political communication lines to "enemy" South Korea on Tuesday, state media said, after threats over activists sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the border.

Pyongyang "will completely cut off and shut down the liaison line between the authorities of the North and the South, which has been maintained through the North-South joint liaison office," as well as other communication links "from 12:00 on June 9, 2020," the Korean Central News Agency said.

Comments
