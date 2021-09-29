North Korea Says It Tested Hypersonic Missile

It was of "great strategic significance," the official Korean Central News Agency said (Representational)

North Korea has successfully tested a hypersonic gliding missile, state media reported Wednesday, in what would be the nuclear-armed nation's latest advance in weapons technology.

Tuesday's launch "proved that all the technical specifications met the design requirements", the official Korean Central News Agency said, adding it was of "great strategic significance" as the North seeks to increase its defence capabilities a "thousand-fold".

