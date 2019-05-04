North Korea Has Fired An 'Unidentified Short-Range Missile', Says Seoul

South Korea and the United States "are analysing details related to the missile". (File)

North Korea launched an "unidentified short-range missile" towards the East Sea -- also known as Sea of Japan -- on Saturday, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

Pyongyang "fired a missile from its east coast town of Wonsan to the eastern direction at 9:06 am (0006 GMT) today," the JCS said in a statement.

South Korea and the United States "are analysing details related to the missile", it added.

