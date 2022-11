North Korea on Thursday fired another missile a day after firing more than 20 missiles.

Japan's government warned residents of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures to seek shelter indoors after North Korea's missile launch, according to J-Alert Emergency Broadcasting System issued on Thursday.

The missile has already flown past Japan's territory toward the Pacific Ocean, the government later said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)