North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Amid Tensions: South Korea Military

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile, South Korea's military said on Wednesday.

North Korea fired an "unidentified ballistic missile" on Wednesday, Seoul's military said, a test that follows Pyongyang's warnings over large-scale joint air drills conducted by South Korea and the US.

"North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

