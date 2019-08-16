North Korea Fires 2 'Unidentified Projectiles': South Korea

North Korea fired two "unidentified projectiles" into the sea, South Korea said (File)

North Korea fired two "unidentified projectiles" into the sea on Friday, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said -- the latest in a series of such launches by Pyongyang.

The South Korean military said the projectiles were fired from near the city of Tongchon of Kangwon Province into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

"The military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.

