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North Korea Decides On Measures To Strengthen Its Nuclear Forces: Report

North Korea has decided on measures to strengthen its nuclear forces "quantitatively and qualitatively" as leader Kim Jong Un called for modernising its military, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

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North Korea Decides On Measures To Strengthen Its Nuclear Forces: Report
Kim Jong Un inspecting weapons at North Korea's National Defence Science Research Institute.

North Korea has decided on measures to strengthen its nuclear forces "quantitatively and qualitatively" as leader Kim Jong Un called for modernising its military, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

The measures and Kim's remarks came during an enlarged meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission on Thursday, KCNA said.

Kim said North Korea's security and "true peace" could only be guaranteed by building a powerful military capable of controlling all threats, according to the report.

The meeting set plans to renew the technical infrastructure of combat systems, expand and strengthen nuclear forces, and standardise, specialise and modernise military bases, KCNA said.

It also discussed expanding the role of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, North Korea's military intelligence agency, to improve its reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering capabilities, the report added.

KCNA said the meeting addressed the construction of modern naval bases and upgrades to shipyard capacity, reflecting what it called a major change in the status and role of the navy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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