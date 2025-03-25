North Carolina Man Wears Brown Bear Costume To Scare Off A Real One

A North Carolina man, miffed with frequent visits of a black bear to his backyard, decided to do something out of the box to tackle the beast and it worked. The man decided to disguise himself as a brown bear and looked no less than a college mascot. But not to the real bear, who clearly thought his territory had been taken over by another of his kind.

A video of the man-in-bear-costume's multiple run-ins was shared by The New York Post on YouTube. It shows him coming out from the side of his house, gently approaching the animal, and performing a fake prowl. The man continued to creep forward, even snarling at the black bear.

The animal stopped on the edge, before scuttling off the property to gaze down at his impersonator before giving up and retreating into the woods.

The video elicited some hilarious reactions from the people.

One user wrote, "I'm not sure if the bear thinks he's fleeing another bear or a crazy human."

"That is the most crazy-awesome, non-violent way of dealing with a black bear I have ever seen," read another comment.

"That bear clearly wanted nothing to do with a crazy bear... he scooted," said another user.

In November 2024, four individuals were taken into custody in California for reportedly dressing like bears and causing damage to their own high-end vehicles in an attempt to deceive insurance companies.

The claimants stated that a bear damaged the interior of a high-end Rolls-Royce Ghost - a car valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars - while it was parked in Lake Arrowhead, a mountain location outside of Los Angeles.

The company got suspicious and contacted insurance fraud detectives.

"Upon further scrutiny of the video, the investigation determined the bear was actually a person in a bear costume," said a release from the California Department of Insurance.