Non-Alcoholic Wine For Pets? New Zealand Company Says Yes

After a long day patrolling the neighbourhood or protecting the house, pets in New Zealand have a new way to unwind -- non-alcoholic wine.

The range of tipples sold by Auckland-based Muttley's Estate has names like Pawt, Champawgne, Purrno Noir and Sauvignon Bark.

The company bills its catnip-infused concoctions as a mood-enhancing luxury.

The pet beverages, which do not contain grapes or alcohol, offer a "perfect companion when celebrating with your furry family member," it says.

Owner John Roberts said he began crafting pet wine after seeing similar products, like beer for dogs, overseas.

"It's good for stressful situations," he explained.

He says his family's veterinary pharmaceutical company gave him the expertise to start making a product beneficial for pets.

Roberts told AFP he grew up with dogs and cats and remembered them getting scared during fireworks.

"There was no nutritional holistic option for the pets other than just dosing them up," Roberts said.

"We figured we could do more than just have it as like a little pet treat."

The wine has quickly gained a customer base in New Zealand and Australia and the company hopes to expand into Asia and North America.

He points to New Zealand's wine-loving culture as being part of the success.

"I'm not sure we'd have had the same uptake if we marketed it as a pet treat," he said.

Roberts said the product already has potential sellers in Thailand and Japan and he is looking for vendors in the United States and the United Kingdom.

In the future, he also hopes to sell the product at pet expos and possibly at wine conferences.

But the company has run into issues trying to export the so-called wine, because officials assume it contains alcohol.

"Some customs duties are trying to put the wine import taxes or export taxes on it until they realise that it's not alcoholic. We've been able to explain so far," he said.

bes/oho/lb

