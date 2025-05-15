Noah's Ark Discovered? Radar Scans Reveal Boat-Shaped Structure in Turkey

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. American researchers claim to have found possible features of Noah's Ark. Ground-penetrating radar revealed structures at Turkey's Durupinar site. The formation is 538 feet long and resembles descriptions in the Bible.

In a finding that's reigniting debate around one of the Bible's most enduring mysteries, American researchers claim to have uncovered structural features beneath a remote site in Turkey that may correspond with the legendary Noah's Ark.

Using ground-penetrating radar, a team led by independent researcher Andrew Jones has detected what they believe to be man-made formations at the Durupinar site - a 538-foot-long, boat-shaped mound located around 29 km south of Mount Ararat, traditionally believed to be the Ark's final resting place.

Jones, who works with the group Noah's Ark Scans, told the Christian Broadcasting Network that the formation is "exactly what you'd expect to find if this were a man-made boat," consistent with Biblical descriptions in the Book of Genesis. The findings were first reported by the New York Post and Daily Mail.

The scans revealed a tunnel-like void about 13 feet wide running through the center of the structure, along with what appear to be three deck-like layers - echoing Genesis 6:16, which describes the Ark as having lower, second and third decks. Additional scans pointed to what researchers called "central and side corridors or hallways" that could represent the vessel's internal structure.

Though no physical wood has been found, the team believes they've discovered what they call a "chemical imprint" - traces of organic matter and wood residues embedded in the soil, along with angular subsurface features possibly resembling cabins or compartments.

"What we're seeing is not consistent with a solid rock formation or mudslide debris," Jones said, citing the dimensions and arrangement of the underground layers as strikingly similar to the Biblical Ark, which was said to measure roughly 515 feet in length.

Soil analysis from the site revealed notable differences between samples taken inside and outside the formation. According to William Crabtree, a soil scientist and member of the research group, samples from within the structure showed twice the organic matter, 40% more potassium, and lower pH - conditions he says are "consistent with rotting wood."

"The grass growing inside the boat-shaped formation is also a different colour compared to its surroundings," Jones added, suggesting a possible human-made influence.

Despite skepticism from many in the scientific community, the team hopes to follow up with core drilling and additional radar surveys to further test their hypothesis.

"We want to compare what's inside the formation to what's outside," said Jones. "That could give us a much clearer picture of whether this is truly something man-made or a natural geological feature."