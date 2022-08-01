'No Winners In Nuclear War, Should Never Be Unleashed': Vladimir Putin

Putin said that he stands for indivisible security for all members of the global community. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there could be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, noting that Russia Federation consistently followed the letter and spirit of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

The head of state sent a greeting to the participants and guests of the NPT conference.

"As a state party to the NPT and one of its depositories, Russia consistently follows the letter and spirit of the Treaty. Our obligations under bilateral agreements with the United States on the reduction and limitation of relevant weapons have also been fully fulfilled," Vladimir Putin said.

"We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it must never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the global community," the Russian leader said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)