Pak PM Imran Khan Seeks Early Elections After No-Trust Vote Dismissed: 10 Points

In a short address to the nation, Imran Khan asked the people of Pakistan to "Get ready for elections". "The conspiracy to take down this government has collapsed," he added.

The no-trust motion against the Pakistan Prime Minister was dismissed by the Deputy Speaker, who cited a security threat. Mr Khan had asked his supporters yesterday to hit the streets ahead of the trust vote.

"Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court…" tweeted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

The cricketer-turned politician who captained Pakistan to their only World Cup win in 1992, had earlier hinted he still had a card to play.

"I have a plan for tomorrow (Sunday), you should not be worried about it. I will show them and will defeat them in the assembly," he had said.

He had also refused to resign, promising to "play till the last ball" and "look the traitors in the eye at the assembly".

But this morning, he skipped the assembly session as his supporters roamed the streets in response to his call for a peaceful protest against what he said was a "conspiracy" hatched outside Pakistan to unseat him.

Mr Khan has accused the US of meddling in Pakistan's affairs and alleged that the opposition was conspiring with Washington to remove him because he would not take the side of the US and Europe on global issues against Russia and China.

Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party effectively lost majority in the 342-member assembly last week when a key coalition partner said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition. More than a dozen lawmakers from the ruling party also indicated that they would cross the floor.