No Trilateral Peace Talks Before Elections In Russia: Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday there would be no trilateral meeting on how to end the war before the elections in Russia.

Zelenskiy said Ukrainian and US negotiators were in constant contact and he hoped for progress in talks on energy and grain at the end of September after his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Russia will hold parliamentary elections on September 20.

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