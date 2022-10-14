'No Plans To Retire', Says World's Oldest Practicing Doctor

Dr Tucker was born on July 10, 1922, in Cleveland.

The Guinness World Records has named Dr Howard Tucker the world's oldest practicing doctor. The Ohioan neurologist, who is 100 years old and has been practicing medicine for 75 years, stated that he has no imminent plans to retire.

"I regard this Guinness World Records title as a singular honour and look upon it as another achievement in a long, satisfying and happy life." said Dr Howard Tucker

According to Guinness World Records, "Dr Howard continues to serve his patients week in, week out, with his average day lasting from 9 am to 6 pm. Even catching COVID-19 shortly after his 100th birthday didn't stop him from working – he continued to teach his residents via Zoom."

"Dr. Tucker played the violin and upright bass, and imagines that if he hadn't become a doctor, he would have gone on to play music professionally," the report further said.

Dr Howard teaches medical residents at Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center.

Howard's story begins in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. He was born in 1922 and lived with his parents and one brother. Like so many other families, his family was affected by the Great Depression in 1929 during his formative years.

"My parents tried to shield my brother and me from the effects as best they could, sacrificing a lot to provide for us," Dr. Howard told Guinness World Records.

Howard is unwavering in his denial when asked if he'll ever retire.

"Gosh, no! I believe retirement is the enemy of longevity. Even in my younger years, I never once contemplated retirement. When you love what you do and are still capable of doing it, why would you want to retire?," he said.