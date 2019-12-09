"No More Survivors Expected In New Zealand Volcano Eruption," Say Police

Wellington, New Zealand:
Police have said no more survivors are expected to be rescued from a New Zealand island where a volcano erupted unexpectedly on Monday.
"Police believe that anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of the evacuation," police said in a statement.
"Based on the information we have, we do not believe there are any survivors on the island."
