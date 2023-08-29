'No Cops Allowed': US Restaurant Refuses To Sell To Officers In Uniform. Here's Why

The Police Officers Association tweeted this photo of Reem's California.

The San Francisco Police Officer Association has posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that a city bakery chain has a policy of not serving uniformed cops.

Reem's California, a regional chain of Arab street food restaurants and bakeries, has declared a new policy wherein they will not serve individuals carrying weapons.

"NO COPS ALLOWED. That's the confirmed policy of the bakery chain Reem's. One of our officers was denied service last weekend because he was in uniform. Reem's confirms that they will not serve anyone armed and in uniform. Presumably, this includes members of the US military," the San Francisco Police Officers' Association posted on X on August 24.

In the social media post, the organisation shared a pair of images. Notably, one of these images includes a screenshot of an email allegedly sent by a Reem's executive to the San Francisco Police Officers' Association. The email articulates the company's stance, stating that they uphold a policy of "to not serve anyone that is armed in a uniform."

We are not asking Reem's or any business with a bigoted policy to serve our officers. We're asking them to own their discriminatory policy & and put up a sign so we know not to spend money in your establishment—on or off duty. We took the liberty of designing one for them. pic.twitter.com/aITQFLOFG0 — San Francisco POA (@SanFranciscoPOA) August 24, 2023

The union further wrote in the comments section: "We are not asking Reem's or any business with a bigoted policy to serve our officers. We're asking them to own their discriminatory policy and put up a sign so we know not to spend money in your establishment-on or off duty."

In a statement to the San Francisco Gate, Reem's said it "has a deep commitment to uplifting social and racial justice in our communities.

"This includes fostering an environment of safety for our staff and customers. In a time of increased gun violence, particularly impacting people of colour, youth, and queer people, we believe that maintaining a strict policy of prohibiting guns in our restaurant keeps us safer."

It added: "Many members of our community have been impacted by gun violence, whether that be an experience on the streets of San Francisco or Oakland, having come from war or occupation, or having increased fear due to a growing climate of political extremism.