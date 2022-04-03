5 Big Points On Pakistan's Intensifying Political Crisis

In a short address to the nation, Imran Khan asked the people of Pakistan to "Get ready for elections". "The conspiracy to take down this government has collapsed," he added.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani dissolved the house alleging "foreign conspiracy" and said that no-trust motion was " unconstitutional".

"Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court..." tweeted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Imran Khan has accused the US of meddling in Pakistan's affairs and alleged that the opposition was conspiring with Washington to remove him because he would not take the side of the US and Europe on global issues against Russia and China.