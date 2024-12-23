"No Comment": India On Bangladesh Seeking Sheikh Hasina's Extradition

India received a note verbale from Bangladesh in connection with an extradition request for Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister of India's neighbouring country where a caretaker government is in charge, sources said.

"We confirm that we have received a note verbale from the Bangladesh High Commission today in connection with an extradition request. At this time, we have no comment to offer on this matter," a source said.

A note verbale is an unsigned diplomatic message in third person.

Earlier, today, Bangladesh's de facto Foreign Minister Touhid Hossain said Dhaka wants Ms Hasina back to face trial. "We have sent a note verbale to the Indian government saying that Bangladesh wants her back here for the judicial process," Mr Hossain told reporters in Dhaka.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not commented on the matter.

Ms Hasina, 77, left her country on August 5 following massive protests that toppled her 16-year regime.

The Bangladesh-based International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Ms Hasina, former ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for "crimes against humanity and genocide".

Bangladesh Home Adviser Jahangir Alam said his office sent a letter to the MEA to allow Ms Hasina's extradition from India.

"We have sent a letter to the foreign ministry regarding her extradition. The process is currently underway," he told reporters in response to a query.

Mr Alam said an extradition treaty between Dhaka and New Delhi exists and Ms Hasina could be brought back to Bangladesh under it.

Last month, in an address to the nation on the completion of 100 days of the interim government, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said it will seek the extradition of Ms Hasina.

"We must ensure justice in every killing... We will also ask India to send back fallen autocrat Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Attacks Against Hindus, Other Minorities

Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh have been facing attacks after attacks since Ms Hasina's ouster. Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata Radharaman Das last week voiced concern, citing an answer in parliament given by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who said 2,200 cases of violence have been reported in Bangladesh.

Mr Das also expressed concern over recent attacks on Hindu temples and asked the Christian minority in Bangladesh to be on guard over celebrating Christmas.

"Yesterday or today we came to know that in the last two-three days, three temples have been attacked... We know that now the Christmas holidays are going to be there. The Christian communities have been told that they should celebrate very carefully because there are chances of attacks on them. We hope that the interim government of Bangladesh will provide enough security so that the minorities of Bangladesh can celebrate their festivals without any fear," Mr Das said.

Mr Singh in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Friday said India has taken a "serious" note of these incidents and shared its concern with the Bangladesh government.

He highlighted India's expectation from the Bangladesh government to take measures to ensure the safety of minorities, and added that the High Commission of India in Dhaka continues to monitor the situation in the neighbouring country.