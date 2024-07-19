No Change To Trump Campaign If Biden Drops Out, Tells Advisor

Trump's much-anticipated address, coming just days after he survived an assassination attempt at a rally.

A senior advisor to Donald Trump said Thursday that the Republican's White House campaign will not fundamentally change should US President Joe Biden bow to Democratic pressure and end his reelection bid.

Jason Miller, one of Trump's closest advisors, spoke to AFP on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump was set to formally accept the party's presidential nomination in a Thursday night address.

- How might a Biden withdrawal impact Trump's White House bid? -

"Nothing fundamentally changes," said Miller, who has worked closely on the Republican's presidential campaigns since 2016.

"And the fact of the matter is whether it's Joe Biden or (Vice President) Kamala Harris, or any other radical liberal Democrats, they all share responsibility for the failure of destroying our economy and ruining our borders."

- Has Biden crisis prompted a Trump speech rewrite? -

Trump's much-anticipated address, coming just days after he survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally, is "not about Joe Biden," Miller said. "It's about president Trump and his vision for the country."

- What can we expect to hear? -

"It will be very exciting," Miller said.

"President Trump's going to offer his vision for how we heal America and make the country more affordable and safe for its citizens."

Trump "will also offer a very personal reflection of what happened on Saturday," when a gunman on a roof fired shots at the former president, wounding him and killing a rally attendee.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)