Olympic great Mo Farah was illegally trafficked to Britain at the age of nine. (File)

Olympic great Mo Farah will not face any action after he revealed he was illegally trafficked to Britain as a child before applying for citizenship, the government said on Tuesday.

"No action whatsoever will be taken against Sir Mo and to suggest otherwise is wrong," a Home Office spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.

